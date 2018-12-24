Nicaraguan Officials Not Invited to Bolsonaro's Inauguration - Brazilian FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Brazilian Foreign Ministry confirmed earlier that it had called off invitations sent to Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, for the inauguration of Bolsonaro.

Brazilian incoming foreign minister, Ernesto Araujo, said on Sunday that the representatives of the Nicaraguan authorities will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro that will take place on January 1.

"Bolsonaro's inauguration will mean the beginning of the work of the government that takes a firm and distinct position with regard to the protection of freedoms. Taking into account violations of freedoms of the people of Nicaragua by the regime of [Nicaraguan President Daniel] Ortega, no representative of this regime will be accepted at the event on January 1," Araujo said.

Meanwhile, ecretary of State Mike Pompeo will head the US delegation traveling to Brazil for the inauguration of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, the White House said in a press release on Monday.

Also attending on behalf on the United States will be USAID Administrator Mark Green, Charge d'Affaires ad interim for the US Embassy in Brazil William Popp, and National Security Council Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs Mauricio Claver-Carone.

Bolsonaro, who represents the right-wing Social Liberal Party, secured a four-year presidential term by winning the October election.

