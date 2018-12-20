Caracas, Bogota Mutually Expel Diplomatic Staff - Venezuelan FM

"After the illegal abduction and expulsion by the Colombian authorities of Venezuelan citizen Carlos Pino, an employee of our embassy in Bogota, we announce the expulsion of Juan Carlos Perez Villamsar, a Colombian consular employee without accreditation," the minister tweeted.
Venezuela's neighbors along with other countries, including the United States, have expressed their doubts over the legitimacy and fairness of the vote, which resulted in Maduro getting re-elected for his second term.
The Lima Group, which comprises Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Guyana, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay and Peru, subsequently decided to downgrade the level of their diplomatic relations with Caracas.
