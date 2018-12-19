'We Don't Want That for Brazil': Bolsonaro Vows to Exit From UN Migration Pact

"Unfortunately, incumbent Foreign Minister [Aloysio Nunes] signed the UN migration pact. I think everyone knows what's going on with France: living in some places in France has become unbearable… We don't want that for Brazil. We are not against immigrants, but there will be very strict criteria to enter Brazil. We will cancel the migration pact [for Brazil]," Bolsonaro said in a video address, posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday.
On December 10, 164 countries, including Brazil, adopted the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. The pact represents the international community's attempt to establish a common global approach to all aspects of international migration. It comprises 23 objectives for better managing migration at local, national, regional, and global levels.
Bolsonaro represents the right-wing Social Liberal Party in Brazil, and won a run-off election for president in October. His inauguration is scheduled for January 1, 2019.
