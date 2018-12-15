Register
15:10 GMT +315 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Army in pictures

    What Were Russian Tu-160s Doing During Their Visit to Venezuela?

    © Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The arrival of Russian strategic bombers to the Latin American state caused a negative reaction from certain states that condemned the move. Here are the reasons behind the Tu-160’s short visit to Venezuela and why it caused such a reaction.

    Two Tu-160 strategic bombers recently returned to Russia on December 15 after carrying out an international visit to Venezuela, which started on 10 December. During this short visit, the planes held an exercise in the equatorial area under high humidity and temperature conditions. The Tu-160 pilots also practiced take-offs from an unknown airfield under conditions of low visibility.

    A Tupolev Tu-160 supersonic heavy strategic bomber at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in Zhukovsky
    © Sputnik / Eugene Odinokov
    Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers Take to the Skies Over the Caribbean (VIDEO)

    Apart from that, the Russian planes conducted a 10-hour flight over the waters of the Caribbean Sea, while being accompanied by Venezuelan Su-30s and F-16s. It was just one of many joint flights by the Russian bombers with the Venezuelan Air Force during the visit.

    This was not the first visit by Russian strategic bombers to the Latin American country. Tu-160s arrived in Venezuela back in September 2008 and October 2013 to hold joint drills.

    International Reaction: From Warm Welcome to Insulting Jokes

    A Tupolev Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bomber
    © Photo: Alex Beltyukov
    Colombia Won't Succumb to Venezuelan Provocations - MoD on Tu-160 Arrival

    The arrival of Russian strategic bombers stirred a notable backlash from the US and neighbouring Colombia. Colombian President Ivan Duque called the move unfriendly. The Organisation of American States (OAS) also expressed concern over the presence of Russian military aircraft in Venezuela.

    Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez responded to these statements by assuring the public that the presence of Russian Aerospace Forces in Venezuela poses no threat and added that they had arrived to conduct joint flights with the country's airplanes.

    READ MORE: Maduro Says Visits by Foreign Military Aircraft to Continue Amid Tu-160 Arrival

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo scolded Russia for sending its bombers "halfway around the world to Venezuela" and called on "the Russian and Venezuelan people" to see the move as "two corrupt governments squandering public funds, and squelching liberty and freedom while their people suffer".

    The Russian Air Force will receive no less than 50 new Tu-160 (Blackjack) heavy strategic bombers
    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    Pompeo's Remarks About Russia Sending Strategic Bombers to Venezuela 'Unprofessional and Unacceptable' - Moscow

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov debunked Pompeo's statements as "absolutely inappropriate" and "unprofessional". He recalled that the US military budget alone could feed the whole of Africa. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza called Pompeo's reaction to the Tu-160 flight "outrageous" and hypocritical.

    US Ambassador to Colombia Kevin Whitaker went even further than the US secretary of state, trying to making fun of the Russian Air Force for sending "museum pieces" instead of planes, suggesting that the original Tu-160 was invented in 1980s.

    READ MORE: US Envoy Calls Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers in Venezuela 'Museum Pieces'

    The Russian Defence Ministry called Whitaker's statements "amateur" and noted that none of the Pentagon's own experts supported it. The ministry added that the Tu-160 aircraft are unmatched by any other US or NATO warplanes in terms of speed, payload and range, while its improved version, called Tu-160M2, has left its rivals far behind.

    The Tupolev Tu-160 (NATO reporting name Blackjack), known in Russia as the White Swan due to its huge white wings with a 55-metre span, is a supersonic strategic bomber developed in the early 1980s. The jet is capable of reaching a speed of Mach 2, flying up to 12,300km without refuelling and can carry up to 40,000kg of ordnance, including short-range nuclear missiles.

    READ MORE: US Ambassador's Remark on Tu-160 Bombers ‘Amateur' — Russian Defence Ministry

    The Tu-160 received a massive upgrade in 2005 (afterwards referred to as the Tu-160M2), receiving not only new engines, avionics, and electronic systems, but also a new coating based on stealth technology.

    Related:

    WATCH Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers Return From Venezuela
    Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers Return to Home Base After Visit to Venezuela
    Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers Left Venezuela on Friday - Venezuelan Army
    US Ambassador's Remark on Tu-160 Bombers ‘Amateur’ - Russian Defence Ministry
    US Envoy Calls Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers in Venezuela 'Museum Pieces'
    Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers Take to the Skies Over the Caribbean (VIDEO)
    Maduro Says Visits by Foreign Military Aircraft to Continue Amid Tu-160 Arrival
    Colombia Won't Succumb to Venezuelan Provocations - MoD on Tu-160 Arrival
    Tags:
    strategic bomber, military drills, Tu-160 Blackjack, Tu-160, Colombia, Russia, Venezuela, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hottest and Richest: Forbes Names Highest Paid Models
    Hottest and Richest: Forbes Names Highest Paid Models
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse