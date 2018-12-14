2 Killed, 6 Injured in Blast at PDVSA Facility in N Venezuela - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A powerful explosion at an LPG dispensing station belonging to the Venezuelan state-owned PDVSA energy company and located in the state of Miranda in the north of the country left two people killed and six others injured, local media reported.

El National newspaper reported on Thursday that firefighters were working to extinguish the fire at the site of the blast. The outlet also published the photos showing a plume of black smoke at the scene.

Employees of the facility have reportedly been evacuated.

According to local residents, cited by the outlet, the incident is not the first case of explosion there. The residents said that in October, a fuel explosion took place at the station.