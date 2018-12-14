2 Killed, 6 Injured in Blast at PDVSA Facility in N Venezuela - Reports

El National newspaper reported on Thursday that firefighters were working to extinguish the fire at the site of the blast. The outlet also published the photos showing a plume of black smoke at the scene.
READ MORE: Explosion Occurs at Plaza Venezuela Metro Station in Caracas
Employees of the facility have reportedly been evacuated.
According to local residents, cited by the outlet, the incident is not the first case of explosion there. The residents said that in October, a fuel explosion took place at the station.
All comments
Show new comments (0)