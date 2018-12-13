Mexican President Says Discussed Migration With Trump

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had a friendly discussion on migration issues with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

"Today, I had a telephone conversation with President Donald Trump. We discussed in a respectful and friendly manner the migration issues and the possibility to implement the joint program for the development and creation of jobs in Central America and in our country," Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter.

Hoy conversamos por teléfono con el presidente Donald Trump. En términos respetuosos y de amistad, tratamos el tema migratorio y la posibilidad de aplicar un programa conjunto para el desarrollo y la creación de empleos en Centroamérica y en nuestro país. pic.twitter.com/6BHVGBIZH2 — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 13, 2018

On Tuesday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the expenses of the Mexican federal government on the development of the southern regions of the country, which should help solve the problem of migration, would amount to about $30 billion over five years.

Ebrard also noted that the government of Mexico would jointly work with the governments of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador to develop an integrated development plan for the region.

READ MORE: Trump: Military to Build Wall on Mexico Border if Dems Don't Vote to Secure US

The deteriorated humanitarian situation in southern Mexico has prompted migration from these regions to the United States. Moreover, Mexico has faced the influx of several migrant caravans of people from the other Central American countries who are marching through its territory on their way to the United States. The situation was considered as a national emergency by the US authorities.