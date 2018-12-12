WATCH Anti-Morales Protesters Set Fire to Court Building in Bolivia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Hundreds of students protesting Bolivian President Evo Morales’ intention to run for a fourth consecutive presidential term have set fire to a court building in the city of Santa Cruz, the local newspaper Deber reported.

According to Deber, the fire was contained two hours later. Protesters said that the fire had been set by 10 activists.

The protesters have also damaged the building of the National Telecommunications Company by throwing stones and other objects at it, the Prensa media outlet reported.

Last week, the Bolivian Supreme Court gave Morales and Vice President Alvaro Garcia the green light to run for a fourth term.

In February 2016, Bolivia held a referendum on giving Morales an opportunity to run for a fourth presidential term. Its results showed that 51.3 percent of those who voted rejected the idea, which 48.7 percent supported it. Morales initially recognised results of the vote but later characterised them as a "victory of lies".