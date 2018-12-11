5 Killed, 3 Injured in Brazil Cathedral Shooting (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unknown assailant on Tuesday shot dead four people in a Catholic cathedral in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, after which he killed himself, the Globo television channel reported citing medics.

The attack occurred in the city of Campinas. Three more people were injured.

A Gunman opened fire inside a Catholic cathedral in Campinas, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo #Brazil shot dead four people before killing himself, four others were injured in the shooting incident. https://t.co/ocXNYizJQp pic.twitter.com/7xC7HMjjTC — Vlad Fabian (@vlafbi) 11 декабря 2018 г.

​The reports follow earlier shooting incident that took place in Brazil last month when a astor pat the Temple of Angels church in Brazilian Mogi das Cruzes was shot during a sermon that was broadcast live on Facebook.

The last reported deadly mass shooting in Brazil occurred in 2015 in the southeastern Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte when a young man ran into the school, opened fire and shot one of the victims in the head and neck. As a result, one person died and four were wounded.