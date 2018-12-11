5 Killed, 3 Injured in Brazil Cathedral Shooting (VIDEO)

The attack occurred in the city of Campinas. Three more people were injured.
A Gunman opened fire inside a Catholic cathedral in Campinas, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo #Brazil shot dead four people before killing himself, four others were injured in the shooting incident. https://t.co/ocXNYizJQp pic.twitter.com/7xC7HMjjTC— Vlad Fabian (@vlafbi) 11 декабря 2018 г.
The reports follow earlier shooting incident that took place in Brazil last month when a astor pat the Temple of Angels church in Brazilian Mogi das Cruzes was shot during a sermon that was broadcast live on Facebook.
The last reported deadly mass shooting in Brazil occurred in 2015 in the southeastern Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte when a young man ran into the school, opened fire and shot one of the victims in the head and neck. As a result, one person died and four were wounded.
