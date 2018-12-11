Register
06:54 GMT +311 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mexico flag

    Mexico to Spend $30Bln Over 5 Years to Help Solve Migration Problems

    CC0 / softed75
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The expenses of the Mexican federal government on the development of the southern regions of the country, which should help solve the problem of migration, will amount to about $30 billion over five years, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday.

    "We expect that these investments, these efforts, will exceed $30 billion in the next five years, which will make this the most important investment ever made in the south of the country over such a period," Ebrard said in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, as quoted by the Excelsior portal.

    According to the minister, such efforts should show the world that a solution to the problem of migration in an orderly, safe and regular manner is possible.

    Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, try to catch a ride on a truck, in Irapuato, Mexico November 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Go Nakamura
    Mexico's Tijuana Shelter of 6,000 Caravan Migrants Closed
    Ebrard also noted that the government of Mexico would jointly work with the governments of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador to develop an integrated development plan for the region.

    READ MORE: Hundreds of People From Migrant Caravan Breach US-Mexican Border — Reports

    Southern Mexico, in particular the states of Chiapas and Oaxaca, is traditionally considered to be the poorest region in the country, and the source of migration to the United States. The situation is aggravated by the fact that numerous migrants from Central America get to Mexico through border with Guatemala via Chiapas and then set off on a long journey to the border with the United States. Since October, several large caravans of several thousand Central American migrants have been moving towards the US border.

    On Monday, the majority of leaders from more than 150 countries endorsed the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration at the UN conference in Marrakesh.

    Related:

    Mexico Will Not Use Military Force to Deal With Influx of Migrants
    US, Mexico Outline Roadmap Deal to Keep Migrants at the Border – Report
    Pompeo Hopes to Spur Employment in Mexico Amid Growing Migrant Caravan
    Tags:
    migration, development, investment, United Nations, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Volcanic Grill or Mountaintop Tea? A Tour of World's Most Exotic Restaurants
    Volcanic Grill or Mountaintop Tea? A Tour of World's Most Exotic Restaurants
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse