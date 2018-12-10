Centre for Maintenance of Russian Helicopter Opens in Peru - Correspondent

LIMA (Sputnik) -The Helicentro Peru repair centre for the maintenance of earlier delivered Russian helicopters opened not far from the Peruvian capital of Lima on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The centre will be operating at the airbase of the Peruvian Air Force Maintenance Service (SEMAN), which is located close to Lima.

Peruvian Defense Minister Jose Modesto Huerta Torres, Helicentro Peru Director General Augusto Tenorio Dominguez, Russian Helicopters CEO Andrey Boginsky as well as Peruvian Air Force's high-level representatives and Russian diplomats were among the attendees of a ceremony to open the center.

It is planned that the centre, which was due to be opened in 2017, will repair Russia's Mi-171Sh helicopters delivered to Peru under a contract dated 2013. The center will not confine its activity to the maintenance of the Peruvian helicopters and will also repair Russia-manufactured helicopters operated by other Latin countries.

