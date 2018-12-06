At Least 4 Killed, Multiple Hurt in Major Gas Explosion in Santo Domingo (VIDEO)

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – At least four people were killed and 45 others sustained injuries in a gas explosion at a plastics plant in the Dominican Republic, National District fire department chief Rafael del Rosario said.

According to the Listin Diario news outlet, the blast had been caused by a gas leak. The plant building was significantly damaged by the explosion. On Wednesday, media reports suggested that three people had been killed and 44 others injured in the incident that occurred in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo.

Oh nahhhh… My heart goes out to my people in Santo Domingo 😓😓 pic.twitter.com/av87Bp9yIV — ♪~ ᕕ(ᐛ)ᕗ (@lisa_mcphers) 6 декабря 2018 г.

As the number of people who were inside the building at the time of the blast is still unknown, the firefighters are checking the lists of the plant employees.

READ MORE: Death Toll From Blast Near Chem Plant in China's North Grows to 23 – Authorities