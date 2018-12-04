At Least 4 Killed as Small Plane Crashes Into Culiacan Residentail Area - Report

According to Aristegui Noticias, the building was seriously damaged. The causes of the incident are being investigated, the media added.
Se desploma en un complejo habitacional en Culiacán; Sinaloa, una avioneta tipo Cessna.— Partidero (@Partiderode10) 4 декабря 2018 г.
Extraoficialmente, hay 4 personas muertas y 2 heridas#Partidero pic.twitter.com/1mYRG8Jd29
El desplome de una avioneta tipo Cessna sobre una casa del fraccionamiento Rincón Real en Culiacán, Sinaloa dejó como saldo preliminar 4 muertos y dos heridos https://t.co/eGXFJwZfEu pic.twitter.com/BfvamDOu6M— EjeCentral (@EjeCentral) 4 декабря 2018 г.
WATCH Plane Carrying 47 People Roll Off Runway, Crash into Water in Micronesia
All comments
Show new comments (0)