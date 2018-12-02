Grenade Explodes at US Consulate in West Mexico – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A grenade exploded on the grounds of a US consulate in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara, media reported Saturday.

The Consulate said it was aware of a security incident after Fox News reported that two grenades had been thrown at the diplomatic mission on Friday night.

"The Consulate was closed at the time and there were no injuries. U.S. and Mexican officials are investigating," its Facebook post reads.

The US channel said the attack could have been ordered by a local kingpin from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. It cited unconfirmed reports claiming cartel members had been ordered to attack US diplomatic missions.