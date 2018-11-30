WATCH Anti-G20 Protests Rock Buenos Aires, Argentina

Some activists cited by Al-Jazeera expressed fears that the event might turn violent as earlier in the day the Argentinian security forces have responded to the protestors' activity.

Antiglobalist groups have begun a protest in Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires coinciding with the time when the G20 summit leaders gather to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing their countries and the world.

The event commenced at 3pm local time (18:00 GMT) and the demonstrators are expected to march through the centre of Argentina's capital, heading towards the site close to Congress.

At that area, the protestors have earlier installed a huge blimp caricaturing US President Donald Trump as a spoiled child with a cellphone in his hand, which was reportedly flying over Argentina's National Congress building.

Among the organizers of the protest is Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, an organization that unites the mothers whose children disappeared during the dictatorship in Argentina during the 1970s and early 1980s.

Participants in the protest include some hundred big and small organizations, leftist parties and activists.

The federal authorities announced that some 2000 law enforcement officers will accompany the demonstrators along the protest route.

Law enforcement possesses 4 armored vehicles Dongfen, a gift from China, as well as equipment to destroy barricades provided by Belgium.

The government proclaimed Friday a non-working day and advised those residents who could leave the city to do so.

