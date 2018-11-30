Zombie Apocalypse Takes Over Buenos Aires Amid G20 Summit (VIDEO)

The depressing performance that involved people dressed as zombies who represented victims of globalization, was organized by the End of the World theater troupe, which aimed to protest the G20 summit taking place in Buenos Aires on Friday.

A massive group of people made up with greyish, zombie-looking skin and dressed predominantly in grey clothing staged a walking dead performance in Buenos Aires as they marched through Argentina's capital on the verge of the G20 summit.

The march was led by the theatre troupe, the End of the World, which made the entire parade look even more horrific by involving several hooded figures in black robes in the performance — the hooded horror-provoking bodies represented the Western governments, whereas the walking dead symbolized the victims of globalization.

The march comes amid Buenos Aires summit that marks the first time the G-20 event is being held in South America. It will last from November 30 to December 1.