Zombie Apocalypse Takes Over Buenos Aires Amid G20 Summit (VIDEO)

A massive group of people made up with greyish, zombie-looking skin and dressed predominantly in grey clothing staged a walking dead performance in Buenos Aires as they marched through Argentina's capital on the verge of the G20 summit.
READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: G20 Summit Kicks Off in Buenos Aires, Argentina
The march was led by the theatre troupe, the End of the World, which made the entire parade look even more horrific by involving several hooded figures in black robes in the performance — the hooded horror-provoking bodies represented the Western governments, whereas the walking dead symbolized the victims of globalization.
The march comes amid Buenos Aires summit that marks the first time the G-20 event is being held in South America. It will last from November 30 to December 1.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The "End of the World" theatre troupe was part of the zombie-walk performance, which represented victims of globalisation. This act was supposed to oppose the #G20 summit, which will hold its initial meeting on November 30. Twenty world leaders will meet to discuss issues concerning multilateralism, trade and climate change.
All comments
Show new comments (0)