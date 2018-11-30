Activists Launch Baby Trump Balloon Over Buenos Aires to Protest G20 - Reports

Been there: Critics of Donald Trump's policies use the Trump-shaped blimp again to show their condemnation of the US policies and accentuate the US president's flaws.

A huge balloon made to caricature US President Donald Trump as a spoiled child with a cellphone in his hand has appeared in the centre of Buenos Aires. It was seen flying over Argentina's National Congress building, undoubtedly in protest to the G20 Summit, CNN reported.

Critics of Donald Trump's policies have repeatedly highlighted the president's flaws using the Trump-shaped blimps, depicting US President as a screaming baby. This summer, a UK activist group launched the 20-foot inflatable US leader for the first time when Trump was arriving in London. Since then, it has been used in Dublin, Ireland and across the ocean, in New York City, and again in Paris.

The original creators of the Baby Trump balloon had intended the prop to become an international phenomenon, and by setting up a crowdfunding fundraiser they have since raised $20,000.