Twitter Users Suggest Putin's G20 Arrival Caused Tremor in Buenos Aires

The earthquake was registered shortly after the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Buenos Aires, where he is attending the G20 Summit.

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was registered on Friday in Argentinian capital, the National Insitute of Seismic prevention reported. The seismic activity was registered in the Latin metropolis amid the ongoing G20 Summit in Buenos Aires.

The seismic event occurred 32 kilometres from the centre of Buenos Aires at a depth of 25 kilometres, the institute said on its website.

No data on the number of victims or estimate of the scope of the damage has been provided.

Following the reports, some Twitter users mockingly linked the quake to Vladimir Putin's arrival to the G20 summit.

The tremor in Buenos Aires

Reportan un #temblor en la zona sur de la provincia de Buenos Aires. Llegó Putin y tembló todo. Este sí que es groso eh. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VomLjoMLLg

— Cristian Testa (@cristianrtesta) 30 ноября 2018 г.

The quake has been reported in the southern part of Buenos Aires. Putin arrived and shook everything.

Se siente un #temblor cuando llega Putin a la Argentina. Menos mal que nunca nadie sospecharía de una paloma. pic.twitter.com/g5T0wm0jCU — Lucas N. Diez (@lucasndiez) 30 ноября 2018 г.

It is possible to feel quake when Putin arrives to Argentina.