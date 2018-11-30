China’s Xi Arrives in Argentina for G20 Summit, Talks With Trump Amid Trade Row

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – Chinese leader Xi Jinping landed in Buenos Aires where he will participate in the G20 summit and hold a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump amid a major trade spat between the two countries.

People holding flowers and an orchestra met Xi upon his landing in the Argentinian capital.

Xi’s talks with Trump are scheduled for Saturday. Apart from the meeting with the US president, Xi is expected to hold negotiations with Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders.

The conflict between Beijing and Washington erupted earlier this year when Trump introduced duties on metal imports from third countries, including China, prompting Beijing to retaliate by slapping its own tariffs on US imports.

The countries have exchanged several rounds of import tariffs since then. In the most recent case earlier this week, Trump said the United States could slap 10-percent duties on additional $267-million worth of Chinese goods, including iPhones and laptops.

The two-day G20 summit will kick off on Friday.