Mexican Authorities to Open Additional Camp for Migrants in Tijuana – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Mexico’s National Institute of Migration will open the second camp for migrants in the city of Tijuana on the border with the United States, where at least 8,000 migrants from Central America have come at this point, El Debate newspaper reported.

State official Rodolfo Bojorquez said that the new camp would open as the number of migrants in the first camp had already exceeded the accommodation capacity, according to El Debate newspaper.

The costs for creating this camp will be covered by the National Institute of Migration, the media outlet specified.

The migrants are mainly from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The officials have confirmed that asylum seekers continue to gather at the Benito Juarez migrant camp in northern Tijuana where they are provided shelter and medical aid.

The reports have come amid a recent influx of migrants to the Mexican city of Tijuana when about 500 of the migrants attempted to storm the US border.

US border agents after being hit with projectiles used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the group.