Mexican Authorities to Open Additional Camp for Migrants in Tijuana – Reports

State official Rodolfo Bojorquez said that the new camp would open as the number of migrants in the first camp had already exceeded the accommodation capacity, according to El Debate newspaper.
The costs for creating this camp will be covered by the National Institute of Migration, the media outlet specified.
The reports have come amid a recent influx of migrants to the Mexican city of Tijuana when about 500 of the migrants attempted to storm the US border.
US border agents after being hit with projectiles used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the group.
