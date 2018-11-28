Russia, Argentina to Sign Nuclear Cooperation Agreement During Putin's Visit

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – Russia and Argentina will sign an agreement on strategic nuclear cooperation during the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Latin American country, Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov told reporters.

Putin will visit the G20 Summit that will be held in Buenos Aires on November 30 – December 1.

“One of the documents that will be signed [during Putin’s visit] is the agreement on strategic nuclear cooperation between Russia and Argentina. [The agreement] will cover various aspects of this cooperation, including possible construction of a big nuclear power plant [NPP] of the Russian Generation III+ design,” Feoktistov said.

The ambassador pointed out that this would be an expensive project.

“Russia is ready to propose a project on turnkey basis and to construct an NPP, provide it with maintenance services and sell electrical power to the Argentinian partners for the fixed price,” Feoktistov noted.

According to the ambassador, Moscow and Buenos Aires are also discussing the construction of a smaller NPP, “maybe joint construction of a floating nuclear power plant similar to the Akademik Lomonosov plant, or selling such a plant to the Argentinian partners.”

Feoktistov added that the parties were also discussing a roadmap on the nuclear cooperation.