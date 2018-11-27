Mexico Sends Note to US Demanding Investigation Into Use of Tear Gas at Border

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The Mexican Foreign Ministry sent a note to the United States asking Washington to investigate the use of tear gas at the US-Mexican border.

On Sunday, a group of some 500 migrants attempted to enter the United States at the US-Mexico border near the city of Tijuana intending to seek asylum. According to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) service, several asylum seekers threw projectiles at agents, who then responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

“The Foreign Ministry sent a diplomatic note to the US Embassy over the incidents that occurred on November 25 in the Tijuana — San Diego border zone,” the note said on Monday adding that Mexico was asking the United States to investigate the use of non-lethal weapons by US border guards.

According to an earlier statement of the Mexican Foreign Ministry, more than 8,200 migrants from Central America have arrived in Mexico and some 7,400 are staying near the cities of Tijuana and Mexicali on the border with the United States. The Mexican authorities are helping around 2,000 of the migrants, who have agreed to return to their countries of origin.