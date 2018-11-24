Soccer Match Turns Violent After Anti-Semitic Chants “Killing Jews to Make Soap”

Soccer fans in Argentina shouted multiple times "killing the Jews to make soap" during the game between the local team, All Boys, and its rival, Atlanta, a team that has links to the Jewish community, the Israeli media said.
The local team All Boys' supporters were heard screaming racist chants while waving Palestinian flags and T-shirts that displayed Iranian symbols. The offenders had also reportedly attacked the police, damaging property.
A number of Jewish players and some members of administrative staff form the Atlanta soccer team, which was based over a century ago in a Jewish area of Argentina.
