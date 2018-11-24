Soccer Match Turns Violent After Anti-Semitic Chants “Killing Jews to Make Soap”

Violence, riots and antisemitic moods have been reported during the soccer match at All Boys stadium in Buenos Aires, Haaretz reported on Saturday.

Soccer fans in Argentina shouted multiple times "killing the Jews to make soap" during the game between the local team, All Boys, and its rival, Atlanta, a team that has links to the Jewish community, the Israeli media said.

The local team All Boys' supporters were heard screaming racist chants while waving Palestinian flags and T-shirts that displayed Iranian symbols. The offenders had also reportedly attacked the police, damaging property.

Following the incident, Shimon Samuels, Simon Wiesenthal Center's director for International Relations noted that "the Argentine Football Association must sanction the club for this anti-Semitic offense."

A number of Jewish players and some members of administrative staff form the Atlanta soccer team, which was based over a century ago in a Jewish area of Argentina.