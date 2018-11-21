Mexican Baja California State Calls on Govt to Redirect Migrant Flows - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The authorities of the Mexican state of Baja California, located at the Mexican-US border, asked on Wednesday the country's federal government to halt or redirect the flows of migrants traveling from Central American countries to the border and aspiring to cross into the United States, local media reported.

According to the Aristegui Noticias outlet, the governor of the state was urged to ask the country's government to provide additional sources due to the critical situation. The local authorities claim that they need 16 million pesos (around $780,000) daily to provide the migrants with food alone.

The Mexican Interior Ministry said earlier in the day that the number of migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, currently staying in the vicinity of the Mexican cities of Tijuana and Mexicali, located at the US border, amounted to 5,600 people.

According to the ministry, 20.8 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including food, blankets, mattresses and hygiene items, have already been provided to the migrants, while water purification systems have also been installed.

