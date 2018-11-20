Experts Reveal Possible Wreckage Scenario of San Juan Submarine - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The submarine was located in mid-November, at a depth of 907 meters (0.56 miles). It was found deformed and with signs of an explosion.

Argentinian daily La Nacion reported, citing the draft report by the experts from the country's Defense Ministry's commission, that the first fire could have started on board, near the fore electric batteries, on November 14, 2017 — a day before the wreck. Then, water got into the batteries through the ventilation system, which prompted a new fire and an explosion.

After that, San Juan broke surface, and the crew carried out repair works even though it was night, and the weather was bad. Then, it went underwater again in order to proceed to the Mar del Plata base of the country's Navy. On November 5, the crew reported the incident, continuing their underwater trip afterwards.

The experts claim that after that either a new fire started on board, or the partially extinguished one resumed. As a result, the crew lost control of the ship, and it started to sink. Having reached the critical depth, the submarine could have been crushed by a water column, which, according to the experts, was the reason of the wreck.

The submarine with over 40 crew on board went missing after reporting about a technical malfunction. The search and rescue operation for the submarine involved equipment and personnel from various countries, including Russia.

The Argentinian authorities scrapped the rescue 15 days after the submarine stopped communicating but pledged that the search for the vehicle would continue.