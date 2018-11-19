'Unscientific Fiction': Moscow Denies Plans to Reopen Military Bases in Cuba

The West is worried by Russia boosting ties with its Cold War ally Cuba.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed as “unscientific fiction” media reports about Russian military bases allegedly returning to Cuba, Alexander Schetinin, the head of the ministry’s Latin American desk, told Sputnik.

“We are not commenting on unscientific fiction,” Schetinin said.

Earlier, the British tabloid Daily Star reported, citing the Jamestown Foundation – a Washington DC-based institute for research and analysis, that the West was worried by the possibility of Russia reinstating its military facilities on the Caribbean island in retaliation for the US decision to pull out of the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

The newspaper said it looked like a throwback to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

The Daily Star added that Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Kanel’s official visit to Moscow and his meetings with President Vladimir Putin to discuss military cooperation between the two countries had led researchers to believe that Moscow could reactivate the Soviet-era signals intelligence base at Lourdes, which was shuttered 16 years ago, and build additional bases on the island to monitor US activities in the Caribbean.