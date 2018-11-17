Discovered San Juan Sub Deformed With Signs of Explosion - Argentine Navy Chief

"[The submarine's hull is] totally deformed, collapsed and imploded… and remnants scattered within a radius of 70 meters [230 feet]," Gabriel Attis said on Saturday, as quoted by the Telam news agency.
The deformation occurred presumably as a result of an explosion directed inward, he noted stressing further that the hull did not fall apart and no visible holes were found on it, despite the deformation.
The commander's comments come after submarine with over 40 crew on board went missing following reporting about a technical malfunction. The search and rescue operation for the submarine involved equipment and personnel from various countries, including Russia.
The Argentinian authorities scrapped the rescue 15 days after the sub stopped communicating but pledged that the search for the vehicle would continue.
