Argentinian Navy Says Missing ARA San Juan Submarine Found After Year of Search

On Friday, media reported that a large object had been found in the area where the sub was believed to went missing.
"Argentina’s Defense Ministry and Navy say that after examining object 24 located by the Ocean Infinity company with the help of a remote device at the depth of 800 meters [2,625 feet], the location of the ARA San Huan submarine was determined," the Navy wrote on Twitter.
The submarine with over 40 crew on board went missing after reporting about a technical malfunction. The search and rescue operation for the submarine involved equipment and personnel from various countries, including Russia.
The Argentinian authorities scrapped the rescue 15 days after the sub stopped communicating but pledged that the search for the vehicle would continue.
