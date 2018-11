A Pastor at the Temple of Angels church in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil was shot during a sermon that was broadcast live on Facebook.

The gunman opened fire in the direction of the podium where the pastor was. Fortunately, the pastor, Adilio Carloto da Silva, survived the attack despite being hit twice by bullets.

The shooter, named by police as Weslei Souza, was stopped by other worshippers until the police arrived.

The police have launched an inquiry into the incident.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities