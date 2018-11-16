Ecuadorian Court Approves Extradition of Facebook "Founder" to US - Reports

In 2010, Paul Ceglia sued Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, claiming that they had an agreement under which Ceglia owned half of the company. According to the company's lawyers, Ceglia had faked and destroyed evidence in support of his claim.

The National Court of Ecuador has approved the extradition to the United States of Paul Ceglia, who had allegedly posed as the "founder" of Facebook, the newspaper Expreso reported, citing a court decision.

Ceglia was detained in Ecuador on August 23. The court later decided to begin extradition procedures.

READ MORE: Zuckerberg 'Didn't Know' Facebook Hired PR Firm That Reportedly Smeared Soros

© AP Photo / Francois Mori Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Rejects Requests to Attend Int'l Fake News 'Consortium'

According to the newspaper, the court approved the extradition of Ceglia to the United States on Thursday. According to local media, he will remain in custody until he is sent to the US.

Ceglia is facing up to 40 years in prison.

As a result of the lawsuit against Ceglia, federal fraud charges were filed. In 2015, Paul Ceglia, who was under house arrest while awaiting trial, decided to flee.