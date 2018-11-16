Ecuadorian Court Approves Extradition of Facebook "Founder" to US - Reports

The National Court of Ecuador has approved the extradition to the United States of Paul Ceglia, who had allegedly posed as the "founder" of Facebook, the newspaper Expreso reported, citing a court decision.
Ceglia was detained in Ecuador on August 23. The court later decided to begin extradition procedures.
READ MORE: Zuckerberg 'Didn't Know' Facebook Hired PR Firm That Reportedly Smeared Soros
Ceglia is facing up to 40 years in prison.
As a result of the lawsuit against Ceglia, federal fraud charges were filed. In 2015, Paul Ceglia, who was under house arrest while awaiting trial, decided to flee.
All comments
Show new comments (0)