US Sanctions 26 Cuban Sub-Entities to Block Them From American Funds - DoS

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has added 26 sub-entities, including 16 hotels, to its Cuba Restricted List that aims to prevent money from reaching the Cuban military, intelligence and security services, the US Department of State said in a press release.

"As part of the Trump administration’s efforts to prevent US funds from reaching the Cuban military, intelligence and security services, the State Department is adding 26 sub-entities to the Cuba Restricted List, including 16 hotels owned by the Cuban military," the release said.

The release said the changes to the Cuba Restricted List will take effect on Thursday, November 15.

The press release has come after Cuban Ambassador to Russia Gerardo Penalver Portal's statement that the country has lost over $4 billion over the past 12 month due to the United States' sanctions policy against Cuba.

Direct financial transactions are generally prohibited with the entities and subentities on the list because they would benefit the Cuban government at the expense of the Cuban people or private enterprise in the country, the release added.

US President Donald Trump has re-imposed many restrictions on exchanges between the United States and Cuba that were eased under President Barack Obama. In October, Trump set new limits for US citizens travelling to the island, and banned payments to a military-linked organization that controls the island's tourist industry.