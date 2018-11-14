Seven Killed in Police Operation in Caracas After Gunmen Open Fire at Officer

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - At least seven people were killed in an operation by national police special forces in Caracas on Tuesday after gunmen opened fire at an officer, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said.

The operation was carried out after unidentified men attacked an officer, grabbed his gun and shot him in the face. According to the Globovision TV channel, the suspected criminals hid inside some building, which was later cordoned off by the police and searched.

"Several perpetrators clashed with the special forces, and seven people were killed [as a result]," Reverol said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

As many as 60 individuals have been also detained as a result of the operation.