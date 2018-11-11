At Least Nine Dead in Brazil Landslide – Civil Defense (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) – At least nine people died as a result of a landslide in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, local media reported.

The Niteroi municipality of the state of Rio de Janeiro has been hit by heavy rains for two days. The landslide occurred on Saturday leaving at least nine people dead and two more missing, according to the RCN radio broadcaster.

Peço pra todos que dirijam suas orações pras famílias do Morro da Boa Esperança em Itaipu, onde 3 pessoas morreram após um deslizamento ocasionado por uma pedra que rolou do alto da comunidade, e atingiu ao menos 5 casas



Os bombeiros ainda buscam mais vítimas sob os escombros. pic.twitter.com/PepmhdGdON — Eu sou de Niterói (@SoudeNiteroi1) 10 ноября 2018 г.

“Some people still remain missing, we are working to find out whether they were in their houses [when the landslide occurred],” a representative of the civil defense service of the state of Rio de Janeiro said.

Batalhão de Niterói auxilia equipes do @cbmerjoficial que trabalham para resgatar vítimas soterradas pelo deslizamento ocorrido nesta manhã, no Morro da Boa Esperança, em Piratininga, quando uma pedra rolou do alto da comunidade e atingiu casas. Nossa solidariedade às famílias! pic.twitter.com/ihmIPC1SdI — PMERJ (@PMERJ) 10 ноября 2018 г.

According to the civil defense service, 11 people including three children have already been rescued. A total of 200 rescuers are working at the site with the search and rescue operation going to last for at least 48 hours.

