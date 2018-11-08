Major Road Accident Kills 7 as Dozen of Cars Collide on Mexico Highway - Reports

The Impacto news outlet reported that late on Wednesday, a cargo truck crashed into 11 cars at a Mexico City-Toluca highway. Around 20 people remained trapped inside the cars as rescue workers were working to bring them out, the outlet added.
15 injured vehicles are reported, more than 20 injured and 3 dead at the height of the Mexico-Toluca highway at Santa Fe, in the direction of Mexico City. A trailer devastated several cars. https://t.co/7MRgZSPvAh#corelionnews #news #new #present #mexico #accident #toluca pic.twitter.com/nagcyibN2L— Corelion, LLC (@corelionnews) 8 ноября 2018 г.
The road was blocked as a result of the accident.
WATCH: California Man Rams, Stomps on Car in Road Rage Rampage
All comments
Show new comments (0)