Ecuadorian Court Rules Correa Should Stand Trial in Abduction Case – Reports

Pablo Romero, the ex-chief of the National Intelligence Directorate (SENAIN), had been ordered to stand trial in the case, too, El Comercio news outlet reported on Wednesday.
Balda was briefly kidnapped in Bogota where he fled after the Ecuadorian authorities accused him of being involved in the 2010 failed coup against Correa.
The Ecuadorian prosecutors charged Correa with involvement in the abduction of Balda in late September. The ex-president, who currently resides in Belgium, has repeatedly denied the charges.
