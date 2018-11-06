Watchdog: Part of US-Bound Migrant Caravan Reaches Mexico City

"Part of it is in Mexico City," the official said when asked of the location of the caravan.
US President Donald Trump is deploying 5,000 military personnel to the US-Mexico border as the migrant caravan moves toward the area, but has said he could increase the number of troops to 15,000.
WATCH Migrant Caravan Throw Rocks at Mexican Border Guard Helicopter
The Border Network rights group told Sputnik last month that Trump deployed the troops and exaggerated the threat of the caravan to frighten voters into backing Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Pueblo Sin Fronteras has members of its immigration group traveling with the caravan and documenting the trip via Facebook.
