Mexico Scraps Pensions for Former Presidents

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Pensions for ex-presidents of Mexico were abolished on Monday, in what is a campaign vow by President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The law appeared in the Diario Oficial de la Federacion, an official government publication, and was praised by Lopez Obrador, commonly referred to as AMLO, in a video address online.

© AFP 2018 / Pedro Pardo Mexico's President-Elect Sees Cooperation With Russia as One of Priorities

"We have a majority in Congress and changes have already begun. There’ll be no more pensions for former presidents. A law has been adopted and published," he said.

AMLO said in the address he would be paid 40 percent of what incumbent Enrique Pena Nieto earned after he assumed office in December. He would not be compensated for expanses.

Monthly payments to each of the Mexican former leaders are estimated at a monthly 205,000 pesos ($10,300), although some of them said they had opted out or spent it on charity.

READ MORE: Mattis Approves Security Reinforcement at US-Mexico Border — Pentagon