Register
04:44 GMT +302 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro, of the Social Liberal Party, flashes thumbs up to supporters after voting at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.

    Bolsonaro Says Brazil Will Move Embassy to Jerusalem

    © AP Photo / Leo Correa
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro tweeted that he intends to transfer the Brazilian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as a part of fulfilling his election campaign promises.

    Brazil will become the third country after the United States and Guatemala to move its embassy to Jerusalem, Associated Press reported. In a tweet published on Thursday, Bolsonaro said: “Israel is a sovereign state, and we shall duly respect that.”

    The president-elect also said at a Thursday news conference in Rio de Janeiro that he would like to avoid problems with the Arab world following his decision. "Brazil is the nation where everyone peacefully co-exists, and we do not want to have problems with anyone. We do not want to kick up dust that would worsen our relations with the whole world … [The embassy relocation] is not a life or death issue. We treat both Israel and the Arab world with respect."

    READ MORE: Bolsonaro Sees Gun Laws Liberalization as Priority for Future Government

    This is the first time since his election that Bolsonaro has announced his plan to move the embassy. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded with a warm welcome for this plan.

    “I congratulate my friend, Brazilian President-Elect Jair Bolsonaro, for his intention to move the Brazilian Embassy to Jerusalem, a historic, correct and exciting step!” Netanyahu said in an official statement. Earlier, the Israeli PM congratulated the Brazilian president-elect on his victory and invited him to visit Israel.

    A woman sells t-shirts and flags with the image of presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro in front of the headquarters of the national congress in Brasilia
    Bolsonaro's Win Shows Sharp Turn to Right-Wing After Twelve Years - Prof
    Rubens Barbosa, former Brazilian Ambassador to the US, has warned that such a move could hurt Brazil's exports to the Middle East. “Brazil would be throwing away $6 billion per year in poultry sales to Arab countries,” he said, as cited by Associated Press.

    Earlier this year the US President Donald Trump ordered the US embassy moved to Jerusalem, and Guatemala followed suit. Among other countries, Paraguay briefly moved its embassy to Jerusalem as well, only to move it back to Tel Aviv after the election of Mario Abdo Benitez as the president in August.

    East Jerusalem remains a disputed territory between Israel and Palestine. The Palestinians claim East Jerusalem, which was captured by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War, to be the capital of their state. Israel claims all of the city, including the eastern sector, calling it home to Jerusalem's most important religious sites and Israel’s eternal capital.

    Related:

    Bolsonaro's Win Shows Sharp Turn to Right-Wing After Twelve Years - Prof
    Bolsonaro Victory Opens New Stage in Brazil’s Political Struggle
    Bolsonaro Sees Gun Laws Liberalization as Priority for Future Government
    ‘Global, Authoritarian, Fascist Movement’ Takes Root in Brazil With Bolsonaro
    Bolsonaro Wanted to Send Message of Protest to Political Establishment - Prof
    Tags:
    Brazilian presidential, embassy, Jair Bolsonaro, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Brazil, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse