Peru's Court Orders Opposition Figure Fujimori to Spend 36 Months in Jail

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – A Peruvian court ruled that opposition figure Keiko Fujimori must serve a 36-month jail term pending a trial in the probe into alleged money laundering linked with the Brazilian high-profile construction company Odebrecht.

Fujimori, the daughter of Peru’s former long-time leader Alberto Fujimori, was detained on October 10 as part of the investigation into undeclared contributions received by the politician’s presidential campaign back in 2011, including the funds from Odebrecht, the company behind Latin America’s biggest corruption scandal.

"The defendant, as a leader of a purported criminal organization created in parallel with the [Popular Force] political party, might have received $1 million that had been used for the campaign," judge Richard Concepcion Carhuancho said during a court hearing on Wednesday as broadcast by the Comercio news outlet.

The opposition politician has denied money laundering allegations and said she was subject to politically-motivated persecution.