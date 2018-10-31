Maduro Discusses Ways to Boost Venezuelan Economic Independence With Russia

Maduro met with the Russian delegation in Caracas on Tuesday.
"An extraordinary working meeting with the Russian deputy finance minister and a work team of economic experts. We discussed the ideas which will help us to improve the new economic model in order to definitively strengthen our economic independence," Maduro said on Twitter.
Venezuela has been suffering from a deep economic crisis caused by the fall of global oil prices.
