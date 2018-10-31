Mexico's President-Elect Sees Cooperation With Russia as One of Priorities

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexico's president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador perceives the cooperation with Russia as one of his foreign policy priorities, Russian Ambassador to Mexico Viktor Koronelli said.

"We expect to continue [Russia-Mexico] cooperation with the government of Lopez Obrador. There is no other option. I already had the honor to meet with the president-elect and he confirmed that the relations with Russia would be among his priorities," Koronelli told reporters on Tuesday.

The ambassador stressed that Lopez Obrador was also interested in abolishing visa regime between the two countries, adding that Russia has always seen Mexico as one of its key partners in Latin America.

Lopez Obrador, who won presidential election by a landslide in July, will take the oath of office on December 1.