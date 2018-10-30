Bolsonaro Sees Gun Laws Liberalization as Priority for Future Government

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Brazil's president-elect Jair Bolsonaro said that he saw the liberalization of the country's gun possession laws as one of priorities for his future government.

Bolsonaro was elected president in a run-off on Sunday with 55.13 percent of votes.

"We should abandon political correctness and defend ourselves, firearms guarantee freedom of the people. Brazil is currently at war," Bolsonaro told the Record TV channel, commenting on the criminal activity in the country.

Gun ownership was one of Bolsonaro's campaign pledges.

Earlier in the day, Brazil's Superior Electoral Court said that Bolsonaro from the Social Liberal Party has won the race. Fernando Haddad from the leftist Workers' Party came in second with 44.4 percent, according to the results.