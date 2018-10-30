Bolsonaro Sees Gun Laws Liberalization as Priority for Future Government

Bolsonaro was elected president in a run-off on Sunday with 55.13 percent of votes.
"We should abandon political correctness and defend ourselves, firearms guarantee freedom of the people. Brazil is currently at war," Bolsonaro told the Record TV channel, commenting on the criminal activity in the country.
Earlier in the day, Brazil's Superior Electoral Court said that Bolsonaro from the Social Liberal Party has won the race. Fernando Haddad from the leftist Workers' Party came in second with 44.4 percent, according to the results.
