Employment, Medical Care, Education: Pena Nieto Announces Migrant Aid Plan

"Today, we are launching the 'You Are at Home' program for migrants from Central America who have arrived in Mexico. The plan gives them access to temporary employment programs, medical care and schools for children," Pena Nieto wrote on Twitter on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Excelsior news outlet reported that the Mexican federal police detained around 100 Honduran migrants, who were moving through the Mexican territory in the US-bound caravan, in the state of Chiapas on Friday.
All the detained migrants have illegally crossed the Mexican border, according to the outlet. Those detained were brought to a migration office building in the city of Tapachula for further deportation to their country of origin.
The United Nations has said there were around 7,000 people in the migrant caravan. The Mexican law enforcement said on Thursday that the movement included 3,630 people since around 1,750 migrants had asked for asylum in Mexico and 116 people had decided to return to their home countries.
On Friday, the Pentagon chief, James Mattis, approved the deployment of US troops to the Mexican border to help the Border Patrol erect temporary barriers and plan blocking the migrants from entering the United States.
