04:02 GMT +327 October 2018
    A migrant father and child rest outside the El Chaparral port of entry building at the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico

    Employment, Medical Care, Education: Pena Nieto Announces Migrant Aid Plan

    © AP Photo / Maximo Musielik
    Latin America
    MOSCOW/MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto announced the launch of a program of support for Central American migrants as a large caravan of people seeking to resettle in the United States is moving through the Mexican territory.

    "Today, we are launching the 'You Are at Home' program for migrants from Central America who have arrived in Mexico. The plan gives them access to temporary employment programs, medical care and schools for children," Pena Nieto wrote on Twitter on Friday.

    Honduran migrants taking part in a new caravan heading to the US, talk with Guatemalan police officers on their arrival to Chiquimula, Guatemala, on October 22, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / ORLANDO ESTRADA
    Migrant Caravan Shows the Crisis Has Been Building in US – Scholar
    Signing up for the program would be available in the Chiapas and Oaxaca states for those who had applied for asylum in Mexico, the president added. Pena Nieto noted that those willing to participate in the support program should receive a legal status in his country.

    Meanwhile, the Excelsior news outlet reported that the Mexican federal police detained around 100 Honduran migrants, who were moving through the Mexican territory in the US-bound caravan, in the state of Chiapas on Friday.

    All the detained migrants have illegally crossed the Mexican border, according to the outlet. Those detained were brought to a migration office building in the city of Tapachula for further deportation to their country of origin.

    READ MORE: Militia Groups Gear Up to Protect US Border Against Migrant Caravan

    The United Nations has said there were around 7,000 people in the migrant caravan. The Mexican law enforcement said on Thursday that the movement included 3,630 people since around 1,750 migrants had asked for asylum in Mexico and 116 people had decided to return to their home countries.

    A Central American migrant child, part of a caravan trying to reach the US, cries while waiting to apply for asylum in Mexico at a checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 20, 2018
    © REUTERS / Edgard Garrido
    Children Trafficked in Migrant Caravan Rescued in Guatemala
    The US authorities have reacted to the approaching migrant caravan by announcing plans to bar the migrants from crossing the US border. US President Donald Trump has accused Mexico of failing to stop the caravan and suggested there were criminals among the members of the movement, something denied by Mexico.

    On Friday, the Pentagon chief, James Mattis, approved the deployment of US troops to the Mexican border to help the Border Patrol erect temporary barriers and plan blocking the migrants from entering the United States.

