Argentina's Navy Resumes Search for Missing ARA San Juan Submarine

"On the search operation for the San Juan submarine … Argentina’s Navy says that due to the request of the Ocean Infinity company about the temporary halt in the work with the company, the resumption of the search under the existing contract has been authorized," the Navy said in a communique.
The company is known for conducting a search operation for the missing MH370 Malaysian airliner. Ocean Infinity has reportedly committed to receiving payment from Argentina only if ARA San Juan is found.
The submarine with over 40 crew on board went missing after reporting about a technical malfunction. The search and rescue operation for the submarine involved equipment and personnel from various countries, including Russia.
The Argentinian authorities scrapped the rescue 15 days after the sub stopped communicating but pledged that the search for the vehicle would continue.
