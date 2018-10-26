Hundreds of Children in US-Bound Migrant Caravan Need Healthcare - UN

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Approximately 2,300 children traveling with a migrant caravan through Mexico toward the United States are in need of healthcare, clean water and other services, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said in a press release on Friday.

"An estimated 2,300 children traveling with the migrant caravan now in southern Mexico need protection and access to essential services like healthcare, clean water and adequate sanitation," the release said.

UNICEF and its partners in Mexico are providing more than 20,000 liters of safe drinking water, hygiene and sanitation packs, oral rehydration salts, sunscreen and soap to children and families in the caravan, the release said.

Many of the children and families in the caravan are fleeing gang violence, extortion, poverty and limited access to quality education and social services in their home countries in northern Central America, the release said.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump vowed to cut off US aid to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala over their failure to stop migrants from leaving their countries to come illegally to the United States. Washington is also pressing Mexico to halt the caravan before the group reaches the US border.

According to UN estimates, the caravan includes more than 7,000 asylum seekers, but the Mexican Interior Ministry and Defense Ministry said earlier in the week that just over 3,600 people were left.

