Argentina Intends to Use Brexit Impasse to Move to Reclaim Falklands - Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The authorities of Argentina intend to use the Brexit deal stalemate to increase efforts to take back the Falkland Islands, a UK overseas territory, Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said in an interview.

"Our planning for Las Malvinas [the Argentine name for the islands] is to have a negotiation that will enable stronger relations between the people on the islands and the people on the continent [mainland]… And we hope that the non-Brexit [no-deal] solution will enhance the possibility of that dialogue to be truly one with results," Faurie told The Telegraph newspaper.

According to the newspaper, following the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union, the implementation of all the EU agreements will be suspended and the EU member states will no longer have to support London in its territorial claims.

READ MORE: Falklands Always an Excuse to Address Internal Issues for UK — Expert

© AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko Argentina Slams British Military Exercises, Missile Launches in Falklands

In March 2013, a referendum on the archipelago's status was held on the Falklands, with the overwhelming majority of its citizens have opted for remaining as part of the United Kingdom. Argentina has not recognized the vote's results.

The Falklands has been an object of long-lasting dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom, which resulted in an armed conflict in 1982, from which London emerged victoriously.

At that time Argentina attempted to establish itself on the islands, controlled by the United Kingdom since 1833, by force.