Brazil’s Right-Wing Candidate Leads Presidential Race - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazil’s presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is leading the race against his leftist rival Fernando Haddad with a 14-percent gap, the latest poll showed.

Bolsonaro is projected to win 57 percent of votes, according to Tuesday’s IPOB poll commissioned by O Globo and O Estado de S. Paulo. He is trailed by the Workers' Party challenger with 43 percent.

The pollster said Haddad had recently gained on the frontrunner, narrowing the gap by 4 percentage points less than a week before the two face off in the second round of voting this Sunday.

The Brazilian Workers' Party, whose nominee Fernando Haddad will participate in the upcoming presidential run-off, has filed a complaint with the Supreme Electoral Court asking it to remove front-runner Jair Bolsonaro from the election over a Whatsapp campaign carried out by his business supporters, local media reported.

Brazil media outlets reported last week that businessmen close to Bolsonaro had concluded contracts with high-tech companies to spread hundreds of thousands of messages via the Whatsapp application, which might have affected the results of the first round of the presidential vote.

The party has also asked the court to prohibit Bolsonaro from holding elected office for eight years. Bolsonaro, in turn, has denied any involvement in the alleged violation.