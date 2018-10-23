WATCH Migrants Storm Guatemala-Mexico Border, Clash With Riot Police

According to media reports, about 50 migrants succeeded in pushing past police assembled on the Mexican border before tear gas and other measures were used and the crowd was pushed back.

Footage showing migrants trying to climb over the border fence and clashing with Mexican riot police has emerged. Meanwhile, media reports indicate that the number of migrants traveling from Central America to the southern border of the United States has increased to more than seven thousand.

The organizers of the caravan, which is currently stationed in Tapachula, a coastal city in the Mexican state of Chiapas, say they expect to reach US border in approximately one week.

The caravan, which started in Honduras last week, created major political turmoil in the United States after US President Donald Trump blamed the Latin American countries for not stopping it.