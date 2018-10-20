Mexico Opens Border for Women, Children From Migrant Caravan - Reports

A caravan with thousands of Central American migrants striving to reach the US recently broke through Mexico's southern border fences with Guatemala, with some clashing with Mexican police. Trump has threatened to deploy the military to prevent them from crossing the US border, also vowing to cut aid to countries that allow the caravan to pass.

The caravan was formed in Honduras last week and started moving towards the southern borders of Mexico. The migrants tried to push their way through Guatemalan border, shaking border fences, while others tried to cross the border by a river. However, the caravan was stopped by dozens of Mexican police officers in riot gear.

Earlier, Honduran President said he had requested permission from Guatemala's government to send forces to help Honduran citizens return home. In his Twitter post on Friday, Juan Orlando Hernandez that he was willing to send civil protection agents to help Hondurans in Guatemala and was seeking transport for those wishing to return home.

The Mexican government previously said that migrants without a legitimate case to claim refuge in the country will be returned to their countries of origin.