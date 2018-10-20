Colombian Helicopter Crash Kills Crew of 4 - Military

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A Colombian military helicopter crashed during an anti-drug operation on Saturday, killing all four crew members on board, the country’s army said in a press release.

The Black Hawk helicopter came down in the southwestern Cauca region. The military said the aircraft had been found and the cause of the crash would be established after a technical examination. Military personnel could not reach the site of the incident earlier due to bad weather conditions.

Defense Minister Guillermo Botero identified the crew as Maj. Pedro Granados, Capt. David Quintero, Sgt. Ramiro Santos and Cpl. Eduardo Gutierrez. Their families will receive government support.

The military said contact with the helicopter was lost while it was patrolling an area where a major cocaine factory had recently been found.