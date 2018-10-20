Colombian Helicopter Crash Kills Crew of 4 - Military

The Black Hawk helicopter came down in the southwestern Cauca region. The military said the aircraft had been found and the cause of the crash would be established after a technical examination. Military personnel could not reach the site of the incident earlier due to bad weather conditions.
The military said contact with the helicopter was lost while it was patrolling an area where a major cocaine factory had recently been found.
