Unknown People Blow Up Canada-based Oil Pipeline in Colombia - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Unidentified persons planted a bomb and blew up an oil pipeline in Colombia operated by Canada-based Gran Tierra Energy, El Espectador newspaper reported on October 19.

The bomb was planted by unidentified armed men in the department of Putumayo in southern Colombia, El Espectador newspaper reported, citing a source in the country's armed forces.

The explosion occurred early on October 19.

The company has sent employees to the scene of the accident to repair the pipeline.

The insurgents of the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group, as well as dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) refusing to accept the FARC's 2016 peace treaty with the Colombian government, continue to regularly attack infrastructure facilities, despite the ongoing peace talks with the authorities of the country.

The ELN is estimated to have several thousands of fighters and has been engaged in an armed confrontation with the country's authorities since 1964.